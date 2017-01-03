Bollywood Actor Om Puri, Star of 'East is East', Dies at 66
A veteran of Indian cinema, Puri worked on a number of films in the U.S. and especially the U.K. Om Puri, the prolific Bollywood actor who also starred in several British and Hollywood films, has died. He was 66. Indian media reported Puri's close friend, filmmaker Ashok Pandit, confirming the actor had died from a heart attack.
