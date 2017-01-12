Billie Lourd Shares Touching Pic of Mom Carrie Fisher on Instagram: "I Learned From the Best"

The 24-year-old actress takes to Instagram to share a photo and offer a short update on how she's feeling, writing, "...Her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart." Billie Lourd has taken to social media for the second time since the tragic passing of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, this time to pay tribute to the former in a sweet throwback photo posted on Instagram in which she snuggles up next to her mother in the back of what looks like a limo.

