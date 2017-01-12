Billie Lourd Shares Touching Pic of Mom Carrie Fisher on Instagram: "I Learned From the Best"
The 24-year-old actress takes to Instagram to share a photo and offer a short update on how she's feeling, writing, "...Her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart." Billie Lourd has taken to social media for the second time since the tragic passing of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, this time to pay tribute to the former in a sweet throwback photo posted on Instagram in which she snuggles up next to her mother in the back of what looks like a limo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|22 hr
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After...
|Jan 1
|Parenting eh
|1
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC