Berlin Film Festival Adds Maggie Gyllenhaal, Diego Luna to Jury

Completing this year's jury are German actress Julia Jentsch and Chinese director Wang Quan'an are also among those who join jury president Paul Verhoeven to judge this year's Berlin competition lineup. Together with jury president Paul Verhoeven, they will judge the competition films of the 67th Berlin festival, which runs Feb. 9-Feb. 19. Completing this year's jury are German actress Julia Jentsch, Chinese director and writer Wang Quan'an, Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha and artist Olafur Eliasson from Iceland.

