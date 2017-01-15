BBC 'Real Housewives of ISIS' Sketch Sparks Controversy
Part of satirical show 'Revolting,' the skit featured Jihadi brides modeling their suicide vests and complaining about having nothing to wear to the next beheading. A BBC comedy show featuring a sketch called "The Real Housewives of ISIS" has come under fire for trivializing the very real issue of Jihadi brides.
