Azoff's company signs Prince estate for performing rights
Prince's estate has signed a deal with Global Music Rights, founded by entertainment industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, to represent songs written by the icon. GMR announced Wednesday that it will represent released and unreleased Prince songs worldwide.
