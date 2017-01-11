Anna Kendrick In Talks to Play Female...

Anna Kendrick In Talks to Play Female Santa Claus for Disney Movie

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Marc Lawrence is attached to direct, while Suzanne Todd, who worked with the studio on Alice in Wonderland , is producing. Lawrence also wrote the script, whose details are being kept on ice.

Chicago, IL

