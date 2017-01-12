Ann Brebner, Casting Director for George Lucas, Dies at 93
The first dramatic reading of his script for 'Star Wars' was held in her office in San Francisco in August 1975. Ann Brebner, a San Francisco-area casting director who worked for George Lucas and got one of the first looks at his script for Star Wars , has died.
