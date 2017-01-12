AMC and BBC Reteam for John le Carre 'The Spy Who Came in From the Cold' Limited Series
Fresh off The Night Manager 's Golden Globe wins earlier this month, AMC is ready to pull from the pages of John le Carre once again. The cabler is teaming once again with the BBC for a limited series adaptation of le Carre's 1963 novel The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, it was announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
