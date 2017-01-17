Alec Baldwin's Trump Absent on 'SNL', Shirtless Putin Takes Up Slack
In any case, Baldwin's piercing Trump impersonation was absent for Saturday's edition, making way for cast member Beck Bennett's shirtless portrayal of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In the NBC show's cold opening, mock-Putin addressed the audience as if to assure them that Trump's ascent is his, too.
