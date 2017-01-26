Alain Delon Will Not Be Cesar Awards President Out of "Solidarity" for Roman Polanski
The legendary actor shot down speculation that he would serve as president of the Cesar Awards in "solidarity" with Polanski. Legendary French actor Alain Delon has shot down speculation that he would step up to preside over this year's Cesar Awards after director Roman Polanski resigned following controversy.
