AFI Awards: A Star-Studded Luncheon C...

AFI Awards: A Star-Studded Luncheon Celebrates 2016's Top Films and TV Shows

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The AFI, celebrating its 50th birthday, drew the likes of Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Emma Stone and Denzel Washington to its annual toast to great American films and television programs. A spotlight shone on some of the best film and TV shows of 2016 as the American Film Institute, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, today hosted its 17th annual AFI Awards luncheon at Beverly Hills' Four Seasons Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to Do With Pussy (the Word, That Is) After... Jan 1 Parenting eh 1
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec 28 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,950 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,628

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC