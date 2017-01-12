Abc LGBT Miniseries 'When We Rise' a Hit at Screening But All Too Timely
A screening of the first two-hour episode of ABC's upcoming miniseries When We Rise was a hit with a Los Angeles audience Saturday night, even as the comments on online trailers demonstrated that the series' sweeping look at LGBT progress over the last forty-five years coexists with a political climate in retrograde. Indeed, although two of the key characters in the 1970s-set episode, veterans of other political movements, share a slight laugh as they remind each other of Martin Luther King's famed aphorism that "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice," the events surrounding the presidential election have cast a shadow on King's confidence in forward progress.
