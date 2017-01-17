'A Dog's Purpose' Writer Says On-Set Video "Mischaracterizes What Happened"
Author and co-screenwriter W. Bruce Cameron questions legitimacy of the footage, which has prompted the cancelation of the Universal film's premiere. Two days after a disturbing video was released of a stressed German Shepherd performing a stunt on the set of A Dog's Purpose , and less than 24 hours following the cancelation of the film's premiere after a boycott call by the People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals, the author of the eponymous book the film's based on is speaking out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC