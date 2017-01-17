'A Dog's Purpose' Writer Says On-Set Video "Mischaracterizes What Happened"

Author and co-screenwriter W. Bruce Cameron questions legitimacy of the footage, which has prompted the cancelation of the Universal film's premiere. Two days after a disturbing video was released of a stressed German Shepherd performing a stunt on the set of A Dog's Purpose , and less than 24 hours following the cancelation of the film's premiere after a boycott call by the People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals, the author of the eponymous book the film's based on is speaking out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.