2017 Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards (NEA) launched in Bolga

The 2nd Edition of the Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards was launched on Friday, January 27th, 2017 at Akayet Hotel in the Upper East region of Ghana. Northern-Ghana Entertainment Awards is an initiative put together by Smile Multimedia in collaboration with the various stakeholders in the entertainment arts, tourism and culture to recognize and honor some distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the entertainment industry in Northern Ghana.

