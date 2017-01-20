2017 Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards (NEA) launched in Bolga
The 2nd Edition of the Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards was launched on Friday, January 27th, 2017 at Akayet Hotel in the Upper East region of Ghana. Northern-Ghana Entertainment Awards is an initiative put together by Smile Multimedia in collaboration with the various stakeholders in the entertainment arts, tourism and culture to recognize and honor some distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the entertainment industry in Northern Ghana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC