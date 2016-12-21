William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'M*A*S*H,' Dies at 84
William Christopher, best known for playing Father Mulcahy on the hit sitcom M*A*S*H , died Saturday of lung cancer, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter . He was 84. Christopher passed away at his home in Pasadena, with his wife by his bedside, at 5:10 a.m. on New Year's Eve, according to a statement from his agent.
