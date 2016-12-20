Wham!'s Influence Felt in China After Landmark 1985 Concert

George Michael's death brought back memories in China of the heady 1980s when Wham! was the first major Western band to play in the country after the death of Mao Zedong and decades of cultural isolation. Many Chinese who had never even heard of the band lined up for hours to buy $1.75 tickets to the groundbreaking April 1985 concert at the People's Gymnasium, the biggest stadium in Beijing at the time.

