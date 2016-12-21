Weekend Box Office: 'Rogue One,' 'Sing' Rule Christmas Eve; 'Passengers' Looks for a Boost

On top of a slew of movies that opened Wednesday, another crop of titles are launching Christmas Day or expanding nationwide, including 'La La Land,' 'Fences,' 'Hidden Figures,' 'Live by Night' and '20th Century Women.' Lucasfilm and Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is showing incredible staying power, grossing an estimaed $15 milllion on Saturday from 4,157 theaters for an estimated four-day holiday gross of $110 million or more - more than half its nearest rival, Sing .

