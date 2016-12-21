Weekend Box Office: 'Rogue One,' 'Sing' Rule Christmas Eve; 'Passengers' Looks for a Boost
On top of a slew of movies that opened Wednesday, another crop of titles are launching Christmas Day or expanding nationwide, including 'La La Land,' 'Fences,' 'Hidden Figures,' 'Live by Night' and '20th Century Women.' Lucasfilm and Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is showing incredible staying power, grossing an estimaed $15 milllion on Saturday from 4,157 theaters for an estimated four-day holiday gross of $110 million or more - more than half its nearest rival, Sing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
|Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|1
|Anti-gay bill pits Georgia's conservative value... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|goonsquad
|20
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC