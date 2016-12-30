Weekend Box Office: 'Rogue One,' 'Sing' Dominate; 'Why Him?' Earns $975K in Previews

Lucasfilm and Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stayed atop the domestic box office Thursday, earning another $16.8 million from 4,157 theaters to zoom past the $222 million mark after opening in theaters Dec. 16. Among the three new films opening mid-week on Dec. 21, Illumination and Universal's animated holiday offering Sing is the clear winner. The family film earned $9.6 million on Thursday from 4,022 theaters for a two-day total of $20.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.