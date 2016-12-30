Weekend Box Office: 'Rogue One,' 'Sing' Dominate; 'Why Him?' Earns $975K in Previews
Lucasfilm and Disney's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stayed atop the domestic box office Thursday, earning another $16.8 million from 4,157 theaters to zoom past the $222 million mark after opening in theaters Dec. 16. Among the three new films opening mid-week on Dec. 21, Illumination and Universal's animated holiday offering Sing is the clear winner. The family film earned $9.6 million on Thursday from 4,022 theaters for a two-day total of $20.6 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
|Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|1
|Anti-gay bill pits Georgia's conservative value... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|goonsquad
|20
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC