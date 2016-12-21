Weekend Box Office: 'Rogue One' Cross...

Weekend Box Office: 'Rogue One' Crossing $400M; 'La La Land' No. 1 Limited Release of 2016

Hollywood Reporter

Among 'La La Land's' fellow awards contenders, Denzel Washington's 'Fences,' 'Hidden Figures' and '20th Century Women' continue to impress. Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story continues to top the holiday box-office chart in North America, earning another $18.2 million Friday from 4,157 theaters as it prepares to cross the $400 million mark on New Year's Eve Day and become the No.

