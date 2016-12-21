Watch the Times Square New Year's Eve Live Stream

Time Square's annual New Year's Eve celebration will be headlined by Gavin DeGraw and Rachel Platton. The live, commerical-free webcast, hosted by Allison Hagendorf for the fifth year and Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, kicks off at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 31 and ends at 12:15 ET on Jan. 1. DeGraw is set to perform his past singles "I Don't Want To Be" and "Not Over You," as well as his most recent "She Sets The City On Fire."

