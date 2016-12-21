Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin Pay Tribute to George Michael With "Last Christmas" Performance
Chris Martin did a double good deed when he stopped by London's Crisis at Christmas homeless shelter this week, performing for staff and residents while also paying tribute to late pop star George Michael by singing Wham!'s "Last Christmas." The Coldplay frontman performed alongside Kevin, the shelter's own "King of Karaoke," according to a Facebook post that shared the duet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
|Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC