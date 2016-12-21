Trump Agrees to Intelligence Briefing After Russian Hacking Sanctions to be "Updated on the Facts"
The president-elect says he will "meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation." After President Barack Obama struck back at Russia and announced sanctions against Moscow, President-elect Donald Trump, who had been dismissive of the country's involvement in the hacking of emails during the election, agreed to meet with intelligence officials next week to "be updated on the facts."
