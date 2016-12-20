Tom Arnold: I Have 'Racist' Trump Outtakes From 'The Apprentice'
Tom Arnold claims he has unreleased outtakes of Donald Trump using racially inflammatory language including "every offensive, racist thing ever" recorded when the president-elect was the star of The Apprentice . The actor-comedian made the revelation on Dori Monson's KIRO Radio show , and further claimed the tapes had Trump using all manner of foul language as well as calling his son a "retard."
