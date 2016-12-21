Shooting Outside Meek Mill Concert Leaves Two People Dead, Two More Injured
Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday night following a concert. A Wallingford police spokeswoman tells the Record Journal that officers responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed.
