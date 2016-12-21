Run-D.M.C. Sues Amazon, Walmart for M...

Run-D.M.C. Sues Amazon, Walmart for More Than $50 Million Over Trademark Infringement

5 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The suit explains that some of the allegedly infringing products claim to be "RUN-DMC styled products" such as fedora hats and square-frame sunglasses that use the group's name in their title or description but not the logo. Run-D.M.C. has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, Amazon, Jet and a number of others for more than $50 million over alleged trademark infringement on products using the iconic hip-hop group's name and logo without permission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

