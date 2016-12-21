Rick Parfitt, Guitarist of Status Quo, Dies at 68

Rick Parfitt, a hard-rocking British guitarist and songwriter who had multiple hits over the decades with the rock band Status Quo, has died in Spain at age 68. His manager, Simon Porter, and Parfitt's family said in a statement that Parfitt died in a hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday from a severe infection. "We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today," the statement read, asking for privacy for the family and the band.

