Queen Latifah Latest Victim of Wave of Car-Stealing Incidents

Queen Latifah was the most recent victim in a new crime trend where criminals sneak into the driver's seat while a person is pumping gas and then take off in their car. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the crime occurred Dec. 20 at a Shell gas station in Fulton County, Georgia while another person was driving Queen Latifah's 2015 Mercedes Benz S63.

