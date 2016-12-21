'Patriots Day's' Jimmy O. Yang on Playing Boston Marathon Carjacking Victim

The actor, who's well known for playing 'Silicon Valley's' Jian Yang takes a dramatic turn in the CBS/Lionsgate film as Dun "Danny" Meng, who was captured by the bombers but managed to escape and alert the police. [Warning: The following story contains mild spoilers from Patriots Day and the real-life events around the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which are dramatized in the film.] Just three days after the Boston Marathon bombings, 26-year-old Chinese entrepreneur Dun "Danny" Meng spent 90 harrowing minutes held captive by the brothers behind the attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.