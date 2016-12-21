Oliver Stone Pens Essay on the Dangers of 'Groupthink' in Believing Russian Hacking Claims
"As much as I may disagree with Donald Trump , he's right now target number one of the mainstream media propaganda," the 'Snowden' director writes. Oliver Stone warns against the dangers of readily accepting "fake news" and "mainstream media propaganda" in a lengthy essay about recent claims that Russian president Vladimir Putin meddled in the U.S. presidential election to secure a victory for Donald Trump.
