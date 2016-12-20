Michelle Obama Talks Helping Melania Trump, Denies Plans to Run for...
Michelle Obama gave her last interview from the White House where looked back on her eight years as First Lady, shared her feelings about the recent election and expressed whether or not she plans to run for any office in the future. In her special with Oprah Winfrey, Obama talked about her meeting with the future First Lady, Melania Trump.
