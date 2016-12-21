Media, entertainment industry turns to online platforms as ad spending rises
THE THAI media and entertainment industry this year has been transforming itself into a digital ecosystem by shifting from traditional formats to new platforms in terms of strategy and budget allocation. Reflected mainly in an allocation of advertising spending from offline to online media outlets, major brands and advertisers are putting more emphasis on digital tools not only to raise brand awareness and customer engagement, but also to drive e-commerce business.
