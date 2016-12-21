Media, entertainment industry turns t...

Media, entertainment industry turns to online platforms as ad spending rises

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

THE THAI media and entertainment industry this year has been transforming itself into a digital ecosystem by shifting from traditional formats to new platforms in terms of strategy and budget allocation. Reflected mainly in an allocation of advertising spending from offline to online media outlets, major brands and advertisers are putting more emphasis on digital tools not only to raise brand awareness and customer engagement, but also to drive e-commerce business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... 6 hr Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
News Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16) Apr '16 James 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC