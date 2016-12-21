Mariah Carey Suffers Epic Lip Sync Snafu on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Mariah Carey's performance during Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest went haywire when a vocal track malfunctioned and threw off the singer's lip syncing onstage. "I'm trying to be a good sport here," a visibly frustrated Carey said as she stopped singing and tried to find her place, explaining to the crowd that her vocal track was missing and she couldn't hear.
