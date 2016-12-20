Life Imitates Art as 'La La Land' Fir...

Life Imitates Art as 'La La Land' Fire Alarm Coincides With Real One at Hollywood ArcLight

Tuesday

A smoke alarm in a La La Land scene blended into the sound of an actual fire alarm that went off at the Hollywood ArcLight Monday night just as the onscreen smoke alarm began blaring, sending hundreds of theatergoers from an Academy/Guild screening and the multiplex's other auditoriums out into the chill weather until firefighters cleared the incident. The house lights came on as the movie stopped and a klaxon and strobe continued to signal the emergency.

