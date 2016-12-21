Joey Boots, 'Howard Stern Show' Personality, Dies at 49
Joey Boots, a radio personality and member of The Howard Stern Show , was found dead in his New York City apartment Friday night. He was 49. Boots, whose legal name is Joseph Bassolino, was pronounced dead when EMTs arrived at his Bronx apartment at 9:45 p.m., the NYPD confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter .
