Israel's Netanyahu Lashes Out at Obama Over UN Vote, Looks Forward to Working With "Friend" Trump

The comments by Israel's prime minister came a day after the U.S. broke with past practice and allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a "flagrant violation" of international law. Israel's prime minister lashed out at President Barack Obama on Saturday, accusing him of a "shameful ambush" at the United Nations over West Bank settlements and saying he is looking forward to working with his "friend" President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.