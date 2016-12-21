House Member, Kelechi hosts Davido, Banky W at his Port Harcourt Residence
In his commitment to the promotion of music, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu, on Thursday night, hosted two international musicians, Banky W and Davido at his Port Harcourt residence. Nwogu also assured the international musicians that the Wike Administration will continue to invest in the development of the entertainment industry, pointing out that the State House of Assembly will look into the issue of regulation by the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
