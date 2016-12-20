Hollywood Reruns Make Up for Lack of Genre Films in South Korea
'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' garnered nearly twice the number of moviegoers during its second run in South Korean theaters compared to its initial release in 2004. The number of re-released U.S. films has increased by 26 times in the past five years, with some titles earning more revenue than during their initial run.
