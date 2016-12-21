Hollywood Pays Tribute to George Michael
The English singer, songwriter, and record producer who rose to fame with the group Wham!, "passed away peacefully at home," his fans learned on Christmas Day. George Michael wrote Praying for Time 25 years ago but I truly believe it's message means more now than ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
