Hollywood Mourns Iconic 'Star Wars' Star Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia from the Star Wars film saga, died Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles the week before. She was 60. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," said Halls in the statement on behalf of Fisher's daughter Lourd on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.