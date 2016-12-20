George Michael's Partner Says He Found Singer's Body: 'We...
George Michael, who died of heart failure and was found in his home Christmas Day, passed away "peacefully" and alone, according to his partner Fadi Fawaz. Fawaz took to Twitter on Monday to say it's a Christmas he will never forget after "finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Mon
|Rainbow Kid
|3
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
|Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC