George Michael's Partner Says He Foun...

George Michael's Partner Says He Found Singer's Body: 'We...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

George Michael, who died of heart failure and was found in his home Christmas Day, passed away "peacefully" and alone, according to his partner Fadi Fawaz. Fawaz took to Twitter on Monday to say it's a Christmas he will never forget after "finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Mon Rainbow Kid 3
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
News Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16) Apr '16 James 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC