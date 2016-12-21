George Michael dead: Entertainment industry stars lead tributes to the musician

Elton John said he was in "deep shock" at losing a beloved friend, who he said was "the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist". Duran Duran, Little Britain star Matt Lucas and Star Trek actor William Shatner have referenced the so-called curse of 2016 - which has seen the deaths of rock and pop behemoths David Bowie and Prince.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.