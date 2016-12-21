George Michael Cause of Death: Initial Autopsy 'Inconclusive,' Police Say
Police say an initial autopsy of George Michael has been "inconclusive" and further tests must now be carried out to establish a cause of death. "A Post Mortem examination was carried out yesterday as part of the investigation into the death of George Michael," said Thames Valley Police press officer Hannah Jones in a statement released Friday morning.
