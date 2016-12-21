Debbie Reynolds' Son Opens Up About Losing His Mother and Sister...
Todd Fisher, whose mother Debbie Reynolds and sister Carrie Fisher both passed away this week, spoke about his family's devastating loss on Friday's 20/20. Speaking with Elizabeth Vargas, he said that he's comforted knowing they are together because "my mother wouldn't have it any other way."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec 28
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
|Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC