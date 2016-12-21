Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital for Medical Emergency
The Hollywood Reporter was able to confirm through the Los Angeles fire department that an "adult female" in "fair to serious condition" was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from the reported residence of Reynolds' son, Todd. No additional information was released by authorities.
