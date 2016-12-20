Critics' Picks: The Best TV Performances of 2016
How does an Emmy-winning voice actor, scene-stealing character actor and Emmy nominated writer-producer get to be a breakout star some 34 years after her first screen appearances in Little Darlings and Grease 2 ? Well, in FX's Better Things , Adlon was able to tap into a wealth of embarrassments, disappointments, setbacks and triumphs from her career and her personal life as the mother of three girls. And by "tap into," I mean that Adlon was able to create the role of a lifetime for herself, producing and writing and even making her directing debut.
