Critic's Notebook: In George Michael'...

Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Videos, the Blossoming of a Gay Icon

There are 3 comments on the Hollywood Reporter story from 12 hrs ago, titled Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Videos, the Blossoming of a Gay Icon. In it, Hollywood Reporter reports that:

The late British singer's music videos traced his evolution from sexy but coyly closeted pop star to defiantly out-and-proud gay icon. Like Madonna, Michael Jackson or Prince, George Michael was one of the first superstars of the music video age.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
GOD is gathering a special choir in Heaven

With Prince and David Bowie already singing in HIS Choir; GOD couldn't wait another minute to close the circle
.
HE added George Michael to make HIS Heavenly Choir complete
.
What a wonderful Choir that must be! ;o)

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jaysus Sharia

Philadelphia, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
If anything Prince, the J. Witness with a drug habit, was a public homophobe. I don't know if he was bi in private. Probably.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 11 hrs ago
Jaysus Sharia wrote:
If anything Prince, the J. Witness with a drug habit, was a public homophobe. I don't know if he was bi in private. Probably.
GOD saved Prince from the Jehovah Witness lady
.
Its hard to write music with annoying nuisances outside trying to ascend to the heavens
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
News Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16) Apr '16 James 1
News Anti-gay bill pits Georgia's conservative value... (Mar '16) Mar '16 goonsquad 20
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,344 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC