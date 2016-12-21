Carrie Fisher 'Out of Emergency Room' After Suffering Heart Attack on Plane, Says Brother
The 'Star Wars' actress received medical treatment onboard an L.A.-bound flight, and was met by paramedics who performed CPR before transferring her to UCLA Medical Center. One witness tweeted she stopped breathing for 10 minutes.
