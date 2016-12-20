Brian Grazer on Losing an Oscar and t...

Brian Grazer on Losing an Oscar and the Best Advice He Ever Got

An Oscar winner for 'A Beautiful Mind,' the producer recalls his embarrassment when he thought he'd won for 'Apollo 13.' Thirty years ago, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard joined forces to create Imagine Entertainment. Since then, the company has made such classic films as Splash, Apollo 13, and A Beautiful Mind , along with TV shows including Arrested Development and Empire .

