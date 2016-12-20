Brian Grazer on Losing an Oscar and the Best Advice He Ever Got
An Oscar winner for 'A Beautiful Mind,' the producer recalls his embarrassment when he thought he'd won for 'Apollo 13.' Thirty years ago, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard joined forces to create Imagine Entertainment. Since then, the company has made such classic films as Splash, Apollo 13, and A Beautiful Mind , along with TV shows including Arrested Development and Empire .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
|Tribeca: Michael Douglas Calls for Presidential... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|James
|1
|Anti-gay bill pits Georgia's conservative value... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|goonsquad
|20
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC