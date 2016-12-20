Bill O'Reilly: Abolishing Electoral College "All About Race"
Bill O'Reilly didn't mince his words on Tuesday night's The O'Reilly Factor when he said the growing movement on the left to abolish the electoral system was "all about race" and an attempt to wrest power from the prevailing "white establishment." O'Reilly made the controversy over the electoral college the focus of the "Talking Points Memo" section of the show and took Hillary Clinton supporters to task over their calls to have the system reformed after she won the popular vote by 2.8 million.
