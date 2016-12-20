2016 Box Office Crosses $11B for Another Record Year

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and 'Sing' are among the Christmas titles helping to make the projected $11.3 billion milestone possible. Revenue for 2016 crossed an estimated $11.05 billion Monday and is on the verge of eclipsing the record $11.14 billion set in 2015 to end the year with $11.3 billion, according to projections from industry leader comScore.

